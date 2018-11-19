Parirenyatwa apologises for ill-treatment of patients in ward C5

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has apologised for ill-treatment of patients that occurred in ward C5.

This was after a complainant posted on social medial, pleading with First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa to help address the problem. The First Lady visited ward C5 following the publication of a letter addressed to her. Principal Nursing Officer, Dr Lilian Dodzo apologised to Zimbabweans and promised to fully investigate the matter.

The First Lady called on hospital staff to uphold values and ethics of their profession. Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo said his ministry will put in place mechanism to ensure improved service delivery.

See below the complaint sent by affected patients to the First Lady through social media.. in vernacular:

“Madoctors anosiya ati munhu ayendeswe kuX-ray chaiko, but anoita 2-3 days asina kuendeswa and you remind them wotonzi tirikuziva zvatiri kuita. Mama trust me, patients in C5 vamwe vari kufa due to being neglected nema nurse aya. Mushonga tinotengeswa injection but munhu anouya opa munhu piritsi, patient request for blanket kuti akutonhorwa zvonzi mirirayi vanoita round recleaning.

“Unotukirwa patient kunge uchachema, chembere dzinoitwa maECD kuWard C5. These 2 nurses T. Matemwa and V.S. Sanyika vanenge vakagara zvavo vachiita nyaya nechirungu kunge malawyer, kuva bvunza chinhu chaicho vanonyenama nekupindura nyobvo. Mama huyayi kana paVisiting muzvionere mega.”

agencies