Pan-African telecoms company Paratus Africa has signed a deal with

PowerTel to launch a new high-capacity national fibre network across Zimbabwe.

Paratus was awarded its license in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

The two companies plan to invest equally to roll-out a new long-distance fibre network across Zimbabwe and build cross-border links to Zimbabwe’s neighbours.

The first phase of the roll-out, within the next six months, will connect Plumtree, Bulawayo and Livingstone in Zambia.

In other news, Econet Wireless has apologised to its customers for network challenges that affected access to data services from about mid-day on Thursday up to Saturday afternoon last week.

Econet Deputy Chief Executive Officer Roy Chimanikire said: “We sincerely apologise to our valued customers, channel partners and stakeholders for the service disruption resulting from a technical fault in our network infrastructure.

“The disruption affected access to data connectivity and related services for some of our customers.

“Normal service has since been fully restored across all our service categories.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our valued customers and channel partners for their patience and continued support.”

