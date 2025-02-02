Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says the pain being inflicted on the people by the government will unite Zimbabweans.

“Pain shall eventually unite Zimbabweans, pain inflicted by the Government and it’s policies.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, who you are , pain will visit us, will not spare anyone, until we drop our selfishness, and our self serving behaviour,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Mzembi said at the moment people saying one man for himself, adding that this will end as Zimbabweans come together for a collective cause.

“At the moment it’s each man for himself, but that will come to pass as more sorrow, more pain, loss of jobs, loss of properties mainly due to political persecution, no savings, company shut downs appear in the horizon.

“It is pain that will eventually unite us for purpose and change our circumstances, (Apostle Chiwenga 2024).

“No pain no gain, even childbirth before it is celebrated is preceeded by pain. We have to move many of us out of our comfort zones, for change to happen.

“Two weeks out of his comfort zone of 37 years, ED turned against Mugabe,” he added.

