P0rn invades Zimbabwe internet space…Addiction on the rise

P_rnography is consuming a big chunk of Zimbabwe’s Internet data, which could point to addiction on the part of users.

It was revealed at the Zimbabwe Internet Governance Forum (ZIGF) conference held in Harare on October 8, that the distribution and circulation of po_rnography in the country mostly involves young people and this might be a sure sign of the addiction, of some, to po_rnography.

With the rising popularity of free over-the-top communications applications such as WhatsApp and the escalation of media technologies, po_rnography circulation and viewership has heightened in private spaces where anyone can access po_rnography anywhere, at any time.

Po_rnography is illegal in Zimbabwe.

Possession of po_rnographic material is outlawed under section 13 of the Censorship and Entertainments Control Act.

The law forbids importing, printing, publishing, manufacturing, displaying, selling, offering, keeping for sale any publication, picture or record or playing po_rnographic material in public.

In a heated discussion on po_rnography viewing at the ZIGF conference, one lawyer asserted that there is a thin line between that which is moral and that which is legal.

“There are a number of statutes that illegalise po_rn, and distributing po_rnographic material is also illegal according to the Censorship Act,” the lawyer said, responding to a question on po_rnography.

One digital rights advocate, who refused to be named, said the rampant increase on po_rnography viewership may also be a wake-up call for Zimbabwe to legalise po_rnography.

“Maybe the high number of people accessing po__rnography in Zimbabwe is a sign that po_rn should be decriminalised locally,” the digital rights advocate said.

The Internet, which has become the backbone of a majority of services in Zimbabwe, has positively contributed immensely to the economy and furthered globalisation and communication.

However, freedom of access to the Internet has made po_rnographic material accessible and downloadable for everyone who is tech savvy, including teenagers who now have open access to the Internet even in school.

daily news, agencies