On 1 June 2025, Zimbabwe Republic Police in Mabelreign arrested Mike Mupinga (40) in connection with a culpable homicide case following a fatal dog attack at his residence in Mabelreign.

The incident occurred on the same day, when the suspect’s pit bull dogs allegedly attacked and fatally mauled Samuel Machara (39).

The victim’s body, bearing multiple dog bite wounds, was discovered near the suspect’s property.

The body has since been taken to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for a postmortem examination.

According to residents the dog has a tendency of jumping the durawall.

Investigations are ongoing.