Farmers have delivered 408 060 tonnes of grain to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) in the first three months of this year’s grain marketing season.

Of these; maize account for 371 600 tonnes.

Whilst 36 460 tonnes are of other traditional grains, such as mhunga, millet and other small grains.

Soyabean accounted for 10 610 tonnes.

Apparently, the country is expecting a bumper harvest this season owing better rains.

-Zwnews