Israel’s attack against Iran will be “lethal, precise and surprising,” Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant said in a video published Wednesday.

“Whoever attacks us will be hurt and will pay a price. they will not understand what happened and how it happened,” he added.

Apparently, Israel has reportedly refused to divulge to the Joe Biden administration details of it plans to retaliate against Tehran, US officials told Wall Street Journal.

It is reported that, the White House is urging its closest Middle East ally (Israel) not to hit Iran’s oil facilities or nuclear sites amid fears of a regional war.

On the other hand, Iran warned that its response would be harsh should Israel strike.

-Iran International English