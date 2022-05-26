Vice President Constantino Chiwenga shopping for guns

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says his party is investing in peace, love and harmony between Zimbabweans, while others are investing in weapons, hate and propaganda.

“They will invest in weapons, ammunition, violence, propaganda, hate and toxicity but we are called to invest in building and ushering in peace, harmony, love, unity and reconciliation.

“A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…Sizanqoba Nomakanjani!Blessed Thursday,” he says.

His comments comes at the time his party has been labelled an enemy of the people.

ZANU PF recently described Chamisa’s party as an enemy of the people, saying it is bent on fronting foreign interests.

The ruling party said CCC is funded by foreign governments hence it is a puppet party.

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo echoed ZANU-PF’s sentiments saying a party that is funded by foreign governments is an enemy of the people.

Zwnews