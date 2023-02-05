The young defender, who had come through Stellies youth ranks, is understood to have been stabbed on Saturday, with information about his untimely passing scarce at this moment in time, but confirmed to reporters.

The South African football fraternity has been hit with sad news after it was reported that Stellenbosch FC midfielder Oshwin Andries was reportedly murdered on Saturday.

According to reports, the 19-year-old Andries, who was also the captain of the national U20 team, died after he was stabbed.

Stellenbosch said the following via a statement:

“Andries was a gifted young footballer who graduated from the SFC Academy to make his professional debut at the age of 18. He later became the club’s youngest-ever goal scorer in the DStv Premiership and captained South Africa at the recent U-20 Afcon Cosafa qualifiers. “His presence, both on the pitch and off it, will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stellenbosch FC are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

Andries, who was born in Stellenbosch, featured eight times for his club in the DStv Premiership as he was starting to make his name in the game.

He scored his first goal in a 3-1 win over Royal AM, and was said to have a bright future in the game.

Andries wasn’t involved in Stellenbosch FC’s 2-1 win over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

agencies