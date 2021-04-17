President Emmerson Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to address the nation on Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana says only vaccinated journalists will be allowed to attend the event.

Mangwana says journalists were made a Zimbabwe vaccination priority.

“Tomorrow, the Presidential Independence address will only be attended by a few vaccinated and invited dignitaries, and covered by a limited number of vaccinated journalists,” he says.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa once warned that while vaccinantion is being done on a voluntary basis, the time will come when those who are not vaccinated will not be able to access certain services.

“You are not going to be forced to be vaccinated, but the time shall come when those who are not vaccinated won’t get jobs,” said President Mnangagwa the other day.

Apparently, President Mnangagwa urged fellow Zimbabweans to celebrate the country’s independence day in accordance to health protocols.

-Zwnews