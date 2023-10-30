Only disqualified presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has the capacity to remove President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from power a political commentator has said.

Political analyst Elder Mabhunu says former cabinet minister Kasukuwere, an ex Central Intelligence Operative could remove Mnangagwa provided he is well connected with those who matter in the system.

“The only person who could end Mnangagwa’s madness is Saviour Kasukuwere, if he is well connected in the system as is believed.

“Mnangagwa himself is afraid of Kasukuwere more than the popular youthful opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, despite the former commanding a huge following,” he says.

Mabhunu told this publication in an interview, that the events prior to election exhibited Mnangagwa’s fear of Kasukuwere who was barred from contesting.

He was blocked from contesting in the country’s August elections after a ZANU PF member Lovedale Mangwana approached the courts alleging that Kasukuwere had not been in the country for 18 months prior to the proclamation of the election date.

Kasukuwere challenged Mangwana to prove his claims in court, but the courts went on to block him.

Apparently, Kasukuwere is on record saying he has an axe to grind with Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has since he controversially won the country’s just ended disputed polls, made moves viewed by many as attempts to consolidate his grip on power.

He appointed his friends and relatives to ministerial positions and other critical arms of government.

Most recent Mnangagwa appointed Zimbabwe Defence Forces boss Philip Valerio Sibanda an ex officio member of the ZANU PF Politburo.

Prior to that, Mnangagwa who stands accused of trying to create a dynasty in Zimbabwe allegedly arranged for his son Sean who is in the army to undergo top military training.

Zwnews