By her own admission, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Kwekwe Central Member of Parliament Judith Tobaiwa is reported to have personally confessed at a private meeting that the ruling Zanu PF gave her an unnecessary advantage during the March 26 by-elections after the party dramatically rejected the CV of popular cleric-cum-politician, Kandros Mugabe, at the eleventh hour.

Mugabe, a prominent Zanu PF figure who is also the Zanu PF Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC) chairperson was tipped to become the substantive replacement for the National Patriotic Front (NPF) legislator Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo before the ruling party’s provincial executive made an apparently unjust decision to disqualify him, together with his nemesis Energy Dhala Ncube, ostensibly for being responsible of the violent clashes between ruling party supporters in the Midlands mining town.

Dhala is nephew to humiliatingly deposed former state security minister Owen Mudha Ncube.

After the pair was disqualified, Zanu PF ended up fielding a weaker candidate in John Mapurazi- himself a close Mudha ally.

Sources privy to the goings on in both the ruling party and Nelson Chamisa’s CCC told Zwnews that Tobaiwa recently admitted that she could have lost the Kwekwe Central by-election had Zanu PF given Mugabe the green-light to contest the Kwekwe Central by-elections.

“It is not actually the first time that Judy has openly admitted to the fact that Kandros Mugabe was going to defeat her. She (Tobaiwa) was a beneficiary of the politics of jealousy in the ruling party where influential figures like Minister July Moyo and Mudha were fighting Kandros for perceptibly defying their big brother tendencies in the town. The two (Minister Moyo and Mudha) did not really care whether Zanu PF was going to win the byelection or not. All they wanted was to see Mugabe out of the race and this actually explains why they fielded a candidate they knew would lose against the opposition (Mapurazi),” a source said.

The source further added saying:

“Judy (Tobaiwa) is one person who has been brutally open on her election and she is scared of Mugabe’s potential participation in the 2023 polls”.

Both Tobaiwa and Mugabe refused to entertain interviews from Zwnews during the time of publishing.

