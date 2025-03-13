Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), calls out unregistered commuter omnibuses in Harare to regularise operations.

He said out of approximately 16,000 kombis operating in the city, only 3,000 are registered, leaving a staggering number of unlicensed vehicles on the roads.

Kombi operators are reportedly evading the law, refusing to pay fees and follow the established code of conduct.

This lack of accountability is causing concerns for public safety and order.

WHY BOARD AN UNINSURED VEHICLE?

“It is in the interest of the public not to board these vehicles. Why? Because they are not insured, lt is sad to see that every time we have a fatal accident the government chucks out money through the Ministry of Local Government and relevant government structures to pay for funeral expenses, to pay for medical expenses.

“But we have somebody who is operating an unregistered business, taking money and putting it in their pockets and no contribution to the government whatsoever.

“The public should also listen to what the honorable Ministers are saying and board only registered vehicles for their own safety and the benefit of their safety and families,” he said.