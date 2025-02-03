ZANU PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza has warned President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa that his 2030 plan will not succeed.

Addressing a press conference late yesterday, Geza said the only 2030 that Mnangagwa will see is half past 8 in the evening.

Apparently, he has lambasted party supporters accusing them of lacking principles.

He says they cheered and clapped hands when the late former President Robert Mugabe fired the then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He goes on to say that they cheered and clapped once again as Mnangagwa ousted Mugabe two weeks later.

Geza reiterated his call for President Mnangagwa to step down saying he has failed the nation.

Meanwhile, a showdown is looming in Parliament over a plan to move a motion to extend President Mmnangagwa

’s term of office beyond 2030, with some ruling party lawmakers vowing to vote against it in a secret ballot.

The ruling party has been divided into two groups over the matter.

Zwnews