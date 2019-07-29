On the run? Minister Sekesai Nzenza to hold a press conference

Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza yesterday dismissed as false social media claims that she was on the run fearing arrest over alleged corruption.

She told The Chronicle that she was in her constituency, Chikomba East in Mashonaland East addressing community-related matters.

Dr Nzenza said she was not on the run and will address a press conference today.

“I am currently in my village. Yesterday (Saturday) I was unreachable while meeting the community at a Save River crossing where crocodiles are threatening people and livestock so I was unaware of all these social media false stories,” she said.

Some social media users claimed over the weekend that Dr Nzenza was on the run in connection with a “US$1 million bribe” she was said to have received from Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who was arrested last week and appeared in court for suspected corruption, to cover up her “crimes” at the National Social Security Authority’s (NSSA).

