Oliver Mtukudzi(66) “Gate Crushes” Harare Wedding….Leaves Bride and Groom In Tears

IN a heart-warming gesture to celebrate his 66th birthday, superstar Oliver Mtukudzi surprised an unsuspecting couple in Waterfalls, Harare when he performed for them at their wedding on Saturday and left them in tears.

The wedding coincided with Tuku’s 66th birthday and the legend decided to spend it by showing love to those who have supported him over the years. This special moment was shared on his Facebook fan page through a live video that has been receiving rave reviews from fans of the musician.

Complete with his Black Spirits band, Tuku is captured making a grand entrance playing instrumentals for track Madiro on the video. The wedding guests are visibly amazed upon hearing Tuku’s trademark sound and erupt into cheers when they see him.

As the crowd is getting ready to party with Tuku, the newlyweds on the other hand remain seated on their couch, star struck and slowly start shedding tears as they were clearly in disbelief. Eventually the bride gathers herself and joins in on the party by singing along while the groom remains shocked.

Tuku’s manager, Walter Wanyanya said they performed this gesture in order for Tuku to have a birthday with a difference.

“After driving around Highfield the day before looking for a young couple having a wedding, we finally found one in Waterfalls. We asked for permission for Dr Mtukudzi and the Black Spirits to bless the young couple with a free performance as a way for Nzou to celebrate his birthday and also give thanks to those who have supported him for many years.

“This is how Dr Mtukudzi decided to celebrate his birthday.

“Ultrabeat provided sound and they were set up early in the morning and ready. We asked Tezvara to keep this a secret and that he did.

chronicle