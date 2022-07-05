DR ISYAKA MAMMAN: An elderly Nigerian-born doctor, Isyaka Mamman, has been jailed for 3 years by a UK court in Manchester for gross negligent manslaughter of a female patient who died during a routine operation at the Royal Oldham Hospital.

According to reports, in September 2018, Mamman despite objections from Shahida Parveen, the patient and her husband, attempted a “dangerous” procedure of taking a bone marrow sample from the woman’s sternum, after failing to obtain a sample from her hip in his first attempt.

He was said to have inserted the biopsy needle but missed the sternum ‘altogether’, causing a fatal puncture wound to the pericardium which encloses the heart.

He used the wrong needle and inserted it in the wrong place, piercing the sac holding Mrs Parveen’s heart.

Mrs Justice Yip at Manchester Crown Court said Mrs Parveen’s death was his fault and sentenced him to three years.

She also criticised the NHS trust, pointing to the fact that Mamman had both lied about his age and had been involved in two critical incidents similar to that which led to Mrs Parveen’s death.

The court heard Mrs Parveen attended Royal Oldham Hospital on 3 September, 2018, to give a bone marrow sample.

This is usually taken from the hip bone but, after failing in his first attempt, Mamman tried to instead take it from her sternum.