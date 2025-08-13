Retail giant OK Zimbabwe Limited has successfully raised US$20 million through its renounceable rights offer, which closed on 4 August 2025.

The offer was fully subscribed, with 76.94% of shares taken up by shareholders and the remaining 23.06% by underwriters.

Proceeds will go towards settling legacy debts, supporting working capital, funding capital expenditure, and enhancing supplier support.

The company also confirmed that its property disposal programme is ongoing, with offers under evaluation to ensure transactions align with shareholder interests and strategic objectives.