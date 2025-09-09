Property company Mashonaland Holdings has recorded a rise in business as its rental income up 15% to US$3.1 million in the June half-year.

This has been driven by new tenants at its Pomona Commercial Centre.

Pomona has 14,000sqm of lettable space, but 6,500sqm has now been taken up as of now.

The company says it is engaging potential tenants for further lettings at the property.

The company had put OK Mart on its radar as possible anchor tenant.

Apparently, OK Zimbabwe is currently reviewing strategy as it seeks a turnaround.

“The property market is forecast to remain segmented, with sustained demand for USD-linked leases in prime and suburban locations, and industrial/logistics assets benefitting from mining and trade,” says Mashonaland Holdings.