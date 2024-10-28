Oil prices fell by more than $3 per barrel on Monday after Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes on Iran over the weekend avoided targeting Tehran’s oil and nuclear facilities.

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the strikes did not impact energy infrastructure, leading to a decrease in geopolitical tensions affecting the oil market.

Meanwhile, the Hebrew account of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was suspended by X for violating the platform’s rules.

This comes one day after it was launched by Khamenei’s office.

Apparently, Khamenei hinted that Iran will be responding to Israel’s Saturday attacks, telling the country’s military officials to make Israel realize the power and resolve of Iran through a response they see fit.

