Offices in Harare Central Business District (CBD) are 60% vacant, and 40% in Bulawayo.

The above is according to insights from property company Knight Frank on trends in Zimbabwean real estate.

Property experts sentiments suggest that businesses are fleeing congestion and poor infrastructure.

This has seen a new trend in which banks are building their own headquarters in the suburbs.

Residential areas like Eastlea, Belvedere, Alexandra Park and Belgravia are proving popular for office space.

Rental rates for CBD offices in Harare have remained in the range of US$3 to US$8 per square metre depending on the quality and size while suburban rates are in the range of US$8 to US$10 per square metre.

Miners and diaspora are part of the demand for house sales and rent defaults are highest in the industrial property sector.