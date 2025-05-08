The much anticipated protests in solidarity with Wellington Masiwa aka Nyokayemabhunu who was arrested in South Africa has flopped.

The demonstration in South Africa at Zimbabwean Embassy failed to take off after only approximately 22 people attended the event.

Over 12 South African police vehicles were at the scene providing security.

Kudzai Sarukwa and Elvis Mugari were reported to be the convinors of the event.

Nyokayemabhunu a strong critic of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was arrested by South African police on 13 April 2025 on immigration charges, has been in custody since then.

The South African authorities charged him with contravention of Section 49(1) of the Immigration Act for being found in South Africa without a valid visa or permit.

Meanwhile, the Government of Zimbabwe later issued him with an international warranty of arrest.

The warrant states that he has an outstanding fraud sentence to be served in Zimbabwe, therefore he should be sent back home.

