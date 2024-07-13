The National Sports Stadium will be ready for host top-flight football matches by the end of the year, it has been revealed.

The Sports and Recreation Commission Director General, Eltah Nengomasha, says a task force has been set aside for the National Sports Stadium refurbishment.

According to her, the first batch of seats are expected to arrive in August and installation kicking off in October.

Nengomasha recently assured Parliament that the project is set for a grand completion by December 31, 2024.

NSS is a multi-purpose stadium, in Harare, Zimbabwe, with a maximum capacity of 60,000 people. It is the largest stadium in Zimbabwe, located in Harare, just a Few meters from Heroes Acre.

It is used mostly for football matches, but is also used for rugby union. The stadium was decommissioned few years ago for failing to meet required standards.

The optimism of having the stadium ready for international football matches in June, as previously promised, were quashed as significant work was yet to be done to meet required standards, according to recent developments.

The current stadium crisis in Zimbabwe, marked by the absence of a Confederation of African Football (CAF)-approved facility to host international games, remains a pressing concern.

As a result, the World Cup Qualifier between the Warriors and Lesotho had to be held at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

