The National Railway of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has released a statement after receiving many questions about a wall built on what appears to be a railway line.

The issue gained attention after pictures of the wall went viral on social media.

According to the NRZ, the wall was built on a disused and privately-owned railway siding that used to serve a now-closed factory.

The property, located at 44 Tilbury Road in the Willowvale industrial area of Harare, was bought in 2024 by a Chinese-owned company and is currently being demolished.

A company director, only identified as Li, said the wall was constructed to stop thieves from entering the property.

The NRZ pointed out that because the railway siding is no longer in use and is privately owned, they have no control over it.

The City of Harare is said to be looking into the matter.