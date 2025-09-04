The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) says it is launching “luxury train rides” between Harare and Mutare between September 5 and 12 for the Sanganai/Hlanganani tourism expo.

Tourism players, government officials and journalists were taken on board one of the trains conducting a trial run on Wednesday.

NRZ confirmed successfully carrying out a trial run.

“The NRZ today conducted a successful trial run of the Rail Leisure train which will run between Harare and Mutare during the upcoming Sanganai Hlanganani Kumbanayi Tourism Expo.

“The trial run, which included key stakeholders from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Government and Tourism sector players, was conducted from Chegutu to Harare.”