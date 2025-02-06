The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has reassured its commitment to upholding the rule of law and justice.

In a press statement, NPAZ said in the past year, they received a total of 314 dockets from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Meanwhile, the Presidium is on record saying corruption is a cancer that needs to be nipped in the bud.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has over the years been clear on the subject saying it should not be tolerated.

His deputy Constantino Chiwenga also recently came out guns blazing against corrupt officials in the country.

He warned corrupt and individuals with unexplained wealth and connected to those in power that the law will take its course without fear or favour.

