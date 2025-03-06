The National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has successfully recovered US$100 million in 2024 through forfeiture and preservation orders, far exceeding its initial target of US$35 million.

Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo (pictured) highlighted this achievement during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NPAZ and the Southern African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (SAPNAC) in Harare.

With an 88.88% clearance rate for corruption and high-profile cases in the High Court and a 45.65% clearance rate in the Magistrates Court, the NPAZ has demonstrated significant progress in tackling corruption.

The agency’s regional efforts through the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network of Southern Africa (ARINSA) have also led to the repatriation of stolen assets, including a helicopter recovered from Victoria Falls for the Zambian government, US$5 million stolen from National Foods Zimbabwe, and R13 million embezzled from Chinhoyi University of Technology.

The partnership with SAPNAC marks another step in strengthening anti-corruption initiatives, with regional leaders praising the NPAZ’s expertise and growing influence in fighting corruption.

State media