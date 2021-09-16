Zambia’s governing party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) says ruling parties which oppress the voice of the masses should be voted out of power.

UPND Information Publicity Secretary, Joseph Kalimbwe says that is the only way in which a nation can prosper.

He writes:

Ruling parties which oppress & silence the voices of the masses must be voted out.

Its only after that any nation can start to rebuild & deliver promises – like we’re doing in Zambia.

And there is nothing undiplomatic in wanting to vote out oppressiveness – its the truth.

Zwnews