Former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Walter Mzembi has warned the ruling party ZANU PF not to celebrate about not being held to account after stealing.

This follows after ZANU PF members celebrated a post by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat that it doesn’t run elections in member states.

The SADC Secretariat went on to say its role is only to observe, produce a report and give recommendations.

But, Mzembi believes there is nothing to celebrate about on not being held to account after stealing.

“ZANU PF & its sympathisers are really going orgasmic about this post & noone is surprised.

“There is always lots to celebrate about not being held to account after stealing, its a natural reaction but in the end a thief is always caught & held to account,” he says.

