Norton MP Temba Mliswa resigns over $400000 bribe scam

Norton MP Temba Mliswa has stepped down as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on energy and mining development due to allegations of $400000 bribery laid against him by businessman J.R. Goddard.

Mliswa announced earlier on today that he is resigning from his post in order to allow the investigations into the matter. The MP said,

Pursuant to the media allegations against me and motion moved by Hon. Mataranykia, a Privileges Committee will be set to investigate the matter which I think is fair.

As a result & in the name of integrity, I feel it’s best for me to step down as the Chairperson of the PPC of Mines & Mining Development pending finalisation of the investigations

Whilst I’m stepping down, I hope that this won’t set a precedent that a Privileges Committee will be set up on the whim of media reports or worse still social media allegations.

agencies