Norman Mapeza’s monthly salary at Chippa United

Zimbabwe Warriors legend Norman Mapeza is among the four highest-paid coaches in the South African premiership following his move to Chippa United last month.

Chippa United is amongst the top four clubs for the salaries they pay to coaches in the PSL, including Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns.

A close source said:

Nevermind the issue of hiring and firing coaches at Chippa United, Chippa Mpengesi still pays his coaches very well in the club, in fact, it’s amongst the top four clubs paying coaches very well in the PS. It’s no secret that Pitso and Gavin Hunt are the top earners in the PSL. The other top-earning coach was Micho before he left Pirates. Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler were on good salaries at SuperSport United before they left.

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Gavin Hunt (Bidvest Wits) reportedly earn between R600 000 to R800 000 every month excluding bonuses. Mapeza’s Chippa United offers its coaches between R350 000 to R450 000 per month, the report reveals.