As ZANU PF factional wars rage on, many are of the opinion that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa should hand over power to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is next in line.

They believe, since Mnangagwa’s term of office is coming to an end in 2028, he should ensure that Chiwenga is positioned to succeed him.

However, renowned UK based Zimbabwean lawyer Brighton Mutebuka says if that happens it means Chiwenga would have taken over from an illegitimate person.

“There is a strong public interest in Zimbabwe in ensuring that no transition takes place directly from a certified sham election as that allows such a successor to directly benefit from Constitutional breaches which then acts an incentive, rather than a deterrence to future breaches,” he says.

Mutebuka believes that any move or efforts against President Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda should start with the shammed 2023 elections.

“The August 2023 Sham Elections are the starting point of Agenda 2030.

“The constitutional breaches from there are actually a rich resource to mobilise & challenge the 2030 Agenda.

“The current crisis is a continuation of those breaches & not a new set of breaches,” he said.