The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has rubbished claims that some service stations have been authorised to sell fuel in RTGS.
ZERA is responding to a message alleging that Authority had released list of RTGs fuel Service Stations as from Monday 11th Oct 2021.
Below is the message being rubbished by ZERA:
The Zimbabwe Regulatory(ZERA) Authority has released list of RTGs fuel Service Stations as from Monday 11th Oct 2021:
HARARE: Total- Kuwadzana1
Total-Highglen
Total-Machipisa
Zuva-Belvedere (Marimba)
Zuva-4th st
Zuva-Malbreign
Zuva-lomagundi
Total-Westgate
Total-Samora
Petro trade-Nelson Mandela
Petro trade-Byo Rd
Total-Chiremba
Puma-Msasa
Puma-Makoni
Trek-Harare Drive
Total-Avondale
Engen-Glenview
Maswede-Highglen
Zuva-Lyton
Zuva-Southerton
Zuva-Zengeza
Puma-White house
Puma-Kuwadzana 6
Total-Warren Park
Zuva-Glenora B
Puma-Main way
Zuva-Mabvuku
Total-Borrowdale
Total-Mbuya neHanda
Zuva-DZ
Total-Budiriro
Total-Ashbritle
Engen-Mbare
Total-Mbare
Total-Epworth
Zuva-Highlands Shops
BULAWAYO:
PUMA-Pumula South
Total-13th Ave
Zuva-Pelandaba
Zuva-Magwegwe
PUMA-Central Ave
PUMA-Selborne
Zuva-Belmont
Trek-9th Av
Petrotrade-12th Av
Zuva-Mzilikazi
Zuva-Saustown
MUTARE:
Zuva-Main Street
Puma-Main Street
Zuva-Dangamvura
PUMA-Chikanga
Total-Max
MASVINGO:
Zuva-Central
Puma-Beit Rd
CHIREDZI:
Zuva- Central
Other service stations are dotted around in all four corners of the country and motorist are advised to take advantage of this effect and report any form of corruption which might emanate to the nearest police station.
Zwnews