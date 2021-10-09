The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has rubbished claims that some service stations have been authorised to sell fuel in RTGS.

ZERA is responding to a message alleging that Authority had released list of RTGs fuel Service Stations as from Monday 11th Oct 2021.

Below is the message being rubbished by ZERA:

The Zimbabwe Regulatory(ZERA) Authority has released list of RTGs fuel Service Stations as from Monday 11th Oct 2021:

HARARE: Total- Kuwadzana1

Total-Highglen

Total-Machipisa

Zuva-Belvedere (Marimba)

Zuva-4th st

Zuva-Malbreign

Zuva-lomagundi

Total-Westgate

Total-Samora

Petro trade-Nelson Mandela

Petro trade-Byo Rd

Total-Chiremba

Puma-Msasa

Puma-Makoni

Trek-Harare Drive

Total-Avondale

Engen-Glenview

Maswede-Highglen

Zuva-Lyton

Zuva-Southerton

Zuva-Zengeza

Puma-White house

Puma-Kuwadzana 6

Total-Warren Park

Zuva-Glenora B

Puma-Main way

Zuva-Mabvuku

Total-Borrowdale

Total-Mbuya neHanda

Zuva-DZ

Total-Budiriro

Total-Ashbritle

Engen-Mbare

Total-Mbare

Total-Epworth

Zuva-Highlands Shops

BULAWAYO:

PUMA-Pumula South

Total-13th Ave

Zuva-Pelandaba

Zuva-Magwegwe

PUMA-Central Ave

PUMA-Selborne

Zuva-Belmont

Trek-9th Av

Petrotrade-12th Av

Zuva-Mzilikazi

Zuva-Saustown

MUTARE:

Zuva-Main Street

Puma-Main Street

Zuva-Dangamvura

PUMA-Chikanga

Total-Max

MASVINGO:

Zuva-Central

Puma-Beit Rd

CHIREDZI:

Zuva- Central

Other service stations are dotted around in all four corners of the country and motorist are advised to take advantage of this effect and report any form of corruption which might emanate to the nearest police station.

