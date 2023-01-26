KEDIBONE Moloi (42) had been looking for a job for a long time, and early last month her luck seemed to change.

But her hopes were soon destroyed when she was told the facts of life.

“No tlof tlof, no job,” she was allegedly told.

Kedibone Moloi from Vereeniging, Vaal, said on 11 December she went to a car dealership in the area to drop off her CV. She was called in for an interview the next day.

“Getting an interview was wonderful. I was over the moon!” she said.

She said that the interviewers loved her, but she didn’t hear anything further.

She phoned a manager in the first week of this month, who told her it looked promising. Then the manager started chatting with her on WhatsApp and asked to see her.

“I thought he wanted to give me the good news in person. I was really devastated when he asked to have sex with me,” she said.

He also asked what condoms she liked, and if she had a boyfriend.

“I thought the manager was paving the way for me to be an employee, but I was wrong.”

She asked why he was doing that to her, and he said he badly wanted her.

“I hate that this has become standard in South Africa.

“I want all these creepy managers to learn a lesson from this,” she said.

Though she ended up not getting the job, she said she would rather walk away with her dignity intact.

Daily Sun spoke to franchise executive Shane Kruger, who said they were not aware of this matter, but acted swiftly.

“Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. We take allegations of sexual harassment extremely seriously. As Hyundai Vereeniging, we are committed to ensuring a safe environment. Our HR director will spearhead an investigation,” said Kruger.