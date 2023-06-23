Former Zimbabwean Minister and presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere’s running mate and ex Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Walter Mzembi says they are being calculative in approach as the country edges towards polls.

Mzembi says there is no room for mistakes, hence the cautious approach.

“We move at the pace of the Candidate, Passenger 34; Saviour

Kasukuwere; its better to measure ten times & cut once, than to measure once & cut ten times. We have a flat structure, everybody is a Convenor, its a People’s Revolution

Bottom up.

He adds that they are pursuing a national cause, not a personal one.

“We are not in this Election for self glory we have answered a rank & file call to rescue the Country from a Kleptocracy, from State Capture. We bring maturity, skill, statecraft & experience, generational consensus & convergence. Kukomberana mhuka!,” He says.

Zwnews