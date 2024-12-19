ZANU PF spokesperson Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa says the party doesn’t tolerate any talk of a potential successor to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as he just won the election in a resounding manner.

Speaking during a press conference he held recently Mutsvangwa added that the party only has one centre of power.

He said the talk of a successor at the moment President Mnangagwa has just emerged from an election victory would create confusion as people would not know whom to pledge allegiance to, between the incumbent and the would-be incoming President.

Mutsvangwa said those talking of succession want to turn Mnangagwa into a lame duck, with someone marking his performance.

Zwnews