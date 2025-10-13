Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has responded to a statement by war veteran Blessed Geza, calling for the arrest of Zviganandas.

In his response, Mliswa said allegations provide substance for investigation and not arrest.

“Sekuru, allegations provide substance for investigations not verdicts ruling that one is guilty. Do you remember your own rape scandal? Are you also guilty just because of that allegation? If your argument is to be applied then it means you also are a criminal who needs to be arrested!

“Every person, including yourself, is presumed innocent until proven guilty. That is a sacrosanct dictate of the law and it applies to your allies as well as rivals.

“It’s the same with the VP’s own allegations against those he accused of corruption and demanded they be arrested. There is need for evidentiary support otherwise everyone powerful enough will just go about getting rivals and opponents arrested based on mere allegations,” he said.

He added that Geza is trying to rush things without valid justification for the dictates of the law to be abandoned and have people arrested at the whim of allegations on social media.

Mliswa went on to say he has called for proper lifestyle audits and have been attacked for it but that is the proper way to go about it as that allows accused people room to defend and explain themselves.

“Your political campaign Sekuru, and its restless need to rush things, cannot be a valid justification for the dictates of the law to be abandoned and have people arrested at the whim of allegations on social media.

“I have called for proper lifestyle audits and have been attacked for it but that is the proper way to go about it as that allows accused people room to defend and explain themselves. Ironically, your foreign based Army of bots and trolls bashed me for it while others resorted to burning my homestead.

“Due process remains necessary in any normal and civilized society. A voluntary political party meeting or social media are not legally recognised institutions to arbitrate on the criminality of individuals.

“Anyone with a case takes it to the Police or ZACC. We have to stick to the recognised channels of the law to maintain fairness and order,” he added.