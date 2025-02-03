ZANU PF has escalated it’s Annual National People’s Conference resolution to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond 2028 to Parliament, with the party saying there is no need for a referendum as the polls will be postponed to 2030 via a Constitutional Amendment.

Speaking at the Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting on Saturday, ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha said the resolution, which was adopted at the 21st Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference in Bulawayo in October last year, is now in the implementation phase.

“At a party policy meeting last Monday, we agreed to allow the Parliament of Zimbabwe to implement Resolution Number One as presented at the conference.

“There is no going back in implementing the resolution,” he said.

Machacha said those opposed to the resolution should have voiced their opinions at the conference or at provincial and district coordinating committee meetings.

