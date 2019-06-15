No fuel Service Stations Have Been Licensed To Sell Fuel In Forex-ZERA

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has not issued a licence to filling stations to sell fuel exclusively in foreign currency, an official has said.

Zera acting chief executive officer Eddington Muzambani said the authority does not issue licences for fuel service stations to sell in foreign currency.

“No fuel service stations have been licensed to sell fuel in foreign currency, such a licence currently does not exist. We verify that those selling in forex would have procured forex on their own,” he said.

This comes at a time when the number of filling stations demanding payment of fuel in foreign currency continues to increase. The garages are hiding behind the fact that Zimbabwe is using a cocktail of currencies but surprisingly they refuse the RTGS dollars.

-state media