NO fuel price increase: Zim Govt dismisses social news

Zimbabwe has described as malicious fake news the reports circulating on social media that a major fuel price hike is imminent.

A message has been circulating on social media saying there will be major fuel price hikes to $5.50 and $5.15 for petrol and diesel respectively.

“Fake news,” said the statement released jointly by the central bank and the information ministry. The social media article is aimed at causing panic buying of fuel and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“For starters the alleged meeting at the RBZ with fuel suppliers never took place,” said the RBZ.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting weighed in: “Most Fake News is not just a prank or messing about. There is a real damage to the economy and livelihoods.

“Real lives are affected when panic is injected into the market and distorts supply and demand. There is no fuel price hike on the way. Let us act and interact responsibly.”

agencies