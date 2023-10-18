The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is not investigating any purported criminal matter involving the country’s presidium.

Posting on its X handle, ZRP said any press statement alleging that the country’s presidium is under criminal probe is false and should be disregarded.

“…the Police has not issued any press statement on the country’s Presidium in relation to either criminal, social or political matters.

“Any statement purported to be from ZRP is therefore false, malicious and false,” said ZRP.

Meanwhile, police in Mberengwa have arrested John Ray Zulu (18) in connection with a case of murder in which Kisto Manyause (24) died after being stabbed with an okapi knife on both shoulders at a house in Fortune Park, Mberengwa on 17/09/23.

The suspect and the victim were dating the same teenager (15).

Apparently, the ZRP has confirmed a shooting incident in which a suspect died.

In a statement ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the shooting took place in Southlea Park on the 17th of October.

Zwnews