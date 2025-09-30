Prominent civic activist Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says there is no better devil between President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Masaraure who is also a member of opposition veteran Job Sikhala’s National Democratic Working Group, a civil society organisation, says the two are different sides of same coin.

Zimbabwe deserves better, he says.

Masaraure said:

“Given an option to choose between these two evils, some are tempted to choose the lesser evil. I reject both evils, because evil should never be your bedfellow.

“Resist tyranny and reconstruct a new fighting front towards a better Zimbabwe. We urge our state institutions to stand strong during these difficult times and protect the constitution, the people and the Republic!

“These two historical mistakes should never be allowed to tear down our beautiful Republic!”

Zimbabwe is currently at crossroads over succession issues involving Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

Meanwhile, it seems Chiwenga is gaining ground as the denounces corruption calling it a national security threat.