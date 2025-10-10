BULAWAYO – Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo (CCC) has died after a vehicle carrying five lawmakers returning from Parliament in Harare hit an elephant near Shangani early Friday.

Moyo, a first-term legislator, former teacher and acclaimed poet, was confirmed dead at the scene.

His colleagues Madalaboy Ndebele, Senator Rittah Ndlovu, Sethulo Ndebele and Libion Sibanda sustained injuries and are being treated in hospital.

Luveve MP Discent Bajila confirmed the tragedy.

“Honourable Moyo has been confirmed deceased and his family has been informed,” Bajila said.

The late former Nkulumane MP Desire ‘Moyoxide’ Moyo

This is a breaking news story.

