In Nkayi, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members plumbed to scary depths as some of its officers flogged more than 10 villagers & forced them to sing some liberation songs during a brutal crackdown conducted recently.

The Nkayi villagers represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have asked ZRP authorities to take remedial action hence the perpetrators of the brutal assault of the villagers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The 11 villagers, who reside in Tshayane village in Ward 6 in Nkayi in Matabeleland North province, who, include 3 teenagers, namely Siphiwe Sibanda aged 18 years, Bekithemba Lunga aged 19 years & a 13 year-old minor & Philemon Ncube aged 21 years, Precious Nkiwane aged 25 years, Mxolisi Ncube aged 27 years, Sitshengisiwe Tshuma aged 38 years, Siphiwe Ncube aged 45 years, Douglas Lunga aged 46 years, Rueben Ncube aged 52 years & Chiedza Takaendesa aged 55 years, were left nursing some injuries after they were severely assaulted by 7 ZRP officers from Manoti Police Station in Gokwe in Midlands province, who went on a rampage on 14 July.

In a letter of complaint written to the Officer In Charge of Manoti Police Station by the Nkayi villagers’ lawyers Jabulani Mhlanga & Prisca Dube of ZLHR, the villagers protested against some delinquent police officers, who ill-treated them by severely assaulting them & coercing them to sing some liberation songs.

Villagers say their psychological integrity must be respected, demand protection from cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment & the right to equality & non-discrimination, all enshrined in the Constitution.

As stated by the villagers, the conduct of the ZRP officers amounts to a serious breach of their constitutional mandate.

Zwnews