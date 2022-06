Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has arrived in Harare for a performance at the Belgravia Sports Club this evening.

Meanwhile, the stage is now up at Belgravia Sports Club, where he is billed to perform.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, is a Nigerian singer, Songwriter and Performing artist.

He rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party” the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E.

Zwnews