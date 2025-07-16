Zimbabwe and Nigeria have been ranked among the world’s 10 most difficult places to live, according to a new global livability index that highlights the harsh realities of urban life in some of the world’s most challenged cities.

Zimbabwe and Nigeria rank among the world’s most difficult places to live, according to the Global Livability Index.

The index evaluates cities using indicators in five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

African cities face challenges such as economic pressures, insecurity, poor healthcare systems, and under-resourced education structures.

The annual report, compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), measures cities based on stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and environment, key indicators that affect overall quality of life.

The Global Livability Index evaluates cities based on over 30 indicators across five core categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Stability measures crime levels, civil unrest, and the threat of conflict.

Healthcare assesses the quality and availability of public and private services.

Culture and environment consider factors like climate, recreational options, and personal freedoms.

Education is judged by access to quality public and private schooling, while infrastructure focuses on roads, transport, housing, and global connectivity.

These combined metrics provide a snapshot of how liveable a city is for its residents.

Source: Business Insider Africa