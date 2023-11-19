The Super Eagles of Nigeria faced disappointment as they settled for a 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their second game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. This marks the second consecutive draw for Nigeria in their quest for World Cup qualification.

In a challenging encounter at Stade Huey, the Super Eagles sought redemption after their initial draw against Lesotho in Uyo. Coach Jose Peseiro made five changes to the lineup, hoping to secure a win against Zimbabwe.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe, however, proved to be formidable opponents, matching the Super Eagles toe-to-toe from the start. Unlike their dominant performance against Lesotho, Nigeria faced a tougher challenge in this game.

Zimbabwe took the lead in the 26th minute when Walter Musona executed a brilliant free-kick, beating Francis Uzoho in Nigeria’s goal to make it 1-0.

Despite going behind, Nigeria struggled to create opportunities in the final third. At halftime, Peseiro made three strategic substitutions, bringing in Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Victor Boniface.

The changes aimed to add offensive prowess to the team, and Iheanacho made an impact by equalizing with a precise strike into the bottom-left corner. Nigeria, however, continued to face challenges breaking down Zimbabwe’s resilient defense.

In the closing moments, Zimbabwe had opportunities to score, but the Super Eagles managed to hold on.

World Cup Qualifiers Group C Log Table