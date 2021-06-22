Fulham’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored the only goal to help Nigeria beat Cameroon 1-0 in an international friendly match. The two African football giants sailed through the qualifying matches for the African Cup of Nations and are keen on building on their momentum as they head to the tournament early next year. Sports betting fans are also scouting for the team they will back for the tournament. If you need a sports betting account, you can visit Betway sign up page to get started in one of the leading sportsbooks on the continent. However, Nigeria have not yet established themselves as the tournament’s favorites because of their recent struggles.

In their previous matches, they settled for a goalless draw with Rwanda and lost to Cape Verde 3-1. The Super Eagles are also expected to beat Cape Verde and Liberia in the World Cup qualifiers in September. Nevertheless, Nigeria and Cameroon also meet in another friendly the following Tuesday to prepare for next year’s tournament.

How the Teams Set Up

Nigerian coach Gernot Rohr went for a 4-4-2 formation with Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi leading the line in a front two. Maduka Okoye was between the sticks with a four-man defense ahead of him. Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Collins formed the backline. Ihenacho, Shehu, Etebo, and Onuachu played in the midfield.

On the other hand, Cameroon went for a more attacking 4-3-3 formation. Omossola Medjo was the goalie protected by Billong, Ekambi, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, and Bangou. Additionally, the midfield trio comprised Zambo Anguissa, Ngamaleu, and Bahoken. The front line was led by Oum Gouet, assisted by Collins Fai and Martin Hongla. The current coach is Toni Conceicao.

The match did not live up to expectation as there was only one shot on target, which produced the goal that defined the game's outcome. The Super Eagles' fans had expectations that their team would produce a great result. However, Nigeria was the team with the better form coming into the tie. However, they ended the match without a single shot on target.

It was a bad day in the office for the Nigerians as some of their key players picked up injuries. William Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Collins were injured, highlighting the lack of squad depth in the team.

Cameroon had only won one of their previous four encounters before the friendly against the Super Eagles. Unfortunately, the Indomitable Lions did not live up to their name, the win notwithstanding.

A Rematch?

The two teams met again four days later in a match that ended in a barren draw. They left many fans wondering what the motivation behind the match was as the setting was the same.

Many football fans even suggested that they have left the international window blank if there weren't any concrete plans for it.

However, the other players that filled in for the injured players, like Anthony Izuchukwu, got the chance to impress their coach.