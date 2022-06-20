Nick Mangwana has dismissed reports that he said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is on his honeymoon with new wife Minnie Baloyi.

This comes after a screenshot of a tweet supposedly from his account went viral on social media.

According to various online news sources, “Zimbabweans are up in arms after discovering that VP Chiwenga and his new wife Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi are enjoying honeymoon, while nurses and doctors are on strike reflecting bad leadership and skewed priorities.”

Following the tweet, Nick Mangwana said the post on his timeline on the current health workers strike and Chiwenga, as well as reference to him being on honeymoon, is fake. The tweet was reportedly on his timeline for a long time, raising doubts about his claim that it was fake.