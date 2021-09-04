Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has paid tribute to the social media ghost account controllers (Varakashi) who are paid to attack those who oppose President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the cyberspace, like Twitter, Facebook, etc.

Varakashi is a Shona name for destroyers and these social media trolls work for ZANU PF, or are State agents paid to portray Mnangagwa in good picture while attacking his critics.

“Today I just want to appreciate a group of people who are affectionately known as VARAKASHI.These cadres rock.

“ED came to power when Social Media was on the verge of being banned. He embraced.

“Today ED builds the nation non-stop while Varakashi control the agenda in cyberspace.

Their mission is to defend President Mnangagwa on any issue and criticize anyone who dares to challenge Mnangagwa’s policies or leadership.

According to Mangwana, the Varakashi are dotted across the globe pushing the common agenda.

At one point Mnangagwa challenged Varakashi to win the cyberspace wars by defending him.

Varakashi members range from government-sponsored stalwarts to ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU- PF) supporters.

Their overarching aim is to push the narrative that anyone who disagrees with the Zimbabwean government is an agent of foreign powers — and therefore unpatriotic.

